Castle Pines Golf Club will host PGA Tour's BMW Championship in 2024

DENVER — The PGA Tour will return to Colorado in 2024, as the Castle Pines Golf Club will host the BMW Championship, the tour and others announced Wednesday.

It will be the first PGA Tour event at Castle Pines since The International in 2006 – a tournament played at the club for 20 years. The last PGA event in Colorado was the 2014 BMW Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club.

The Western Golf Association, PGA Tour and Castle Pines President George Solich made the announcement Wednesday morning, with appearances from John Elway, Jack Nicklaus, who designed the course, and Zach Johnson, among others.

“Castle Pines Golf Club and its members welcome the opportunity to test the top 70 players on the PGA TOUR and put the focus of the golf world back on this iconic venue,” said George Solich, Castle Pines Golf Club Chairman and President. “It was always Jack Vickers’ vision to build a championship golf course and hold a tournament of national prominence. The International was the manifestation of that vision for over two decades. Hosting the 2024 BMW Championship reaffirms Jack’s vision and our commitment to championship golf at the highest level.”

The BMW Championship hosts the top 70 PGA Tour players who are trying to get one of 30 slots in the Tour Championship to end the season.

The BMW Championship dates for 2024 have not been announced, but is likely to be played in August that year, according to the championship officials.

“It’s very exciting to see Castle Pines back in tournament golf,” Nicklaus said. “We have made some excellent changes to the golf course over the last five years, which make it more playable but still quite challenging. The players will really enjoy this renewed facility.”