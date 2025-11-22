Can you handle the Recyclaw? Ball Arena fans encouraged to recycle aluminum for a chance to win game-day gear

DENVER — While it may be game on for the Nuggets or Avalanche, fans also have a chance to compete inside Ball Arena through the Recyclaw. It's similar to an old school arcade game, but instead of accepting tokens to play the claw, fans instead need to recycle their aluminum cups or cans.

Michael Kelley, director of strategic partnerships for Ball Corporation, explained that they are trying to show fans the changes they can make to their daily lives to have a greater impact on the Earth. Kelley explained having the Recyclaw inside Ball Arena helps show people recycling is a good thing.

Denver7

"It's capturing the fun and the inherent childlike quality of the game itself, but then the fun that we want to have," Kelley said. "What we've learned is a lot of people want to make the right choice, they just don't know how. So this is making it really easy to personify, here's how you do it, what it can mean, and it's just a fun way to do it."

This year marks the third season of the Recyclaw, where fans have quickly gravitated toward the game as it is filled with merchandise ranging from fanny packs and hats to signed jerseys. Kelley said about 24,000 people have played since it started attracting fans of all ages.

Maggy Wolanske

"Kids love the Recyclaw, so I guess the best part is that we didn't really we didn't count on is how it spoke to the children, but it also spoke to the child in the adult," Kelley said. "Right, it speaks to all of us, and it takes us back to a time when we were just hopeful to win something, excited to play."

Like moths to a lantern, it did not take long for a line to form with fans eager to play the Recyclaw. Meredith McClanahan, vice president of marketing for the Colorado Avalanche, said fans have been engaged in creating a sustainable environment in our state.

"We're all about fun, but we're also about competition, so you can compete against yourself in the Recyclaw and then go back to the standings and cheer on our boys," McClanahan said.

Maggy Wolanske

The concept behind the claw is simple, but not everyone lucks out on bringing something back to the stands. Michael Riedy with Team Aluminum was talking to fans about recycling efforts and encouraging them to go big for the signed jersey.

"Oh, yeah, I've seen the strategies. It's kind of a secret, but the last guy, he grabbed it by the end, and he picked it up, dropped it right in the box and won the jersey," Riedy said.

Maggy Wolanske

While some fans are first-timers at the claw, others are Recyclaw regulars, including Eli Esperz, who was trying to earn some more merchandise. While playing, he did score some swag and earned an Avalanche beanie.

For other fans like Stefani Higdon, she believed there was some strategy behind the claw.

She said, "I think if you go over there, kind of group together, and you kind of just go for it, you're bound to get something."

Maggy Wolanske

Whether you take home gear or not, the overall concept behind the Recyclaw is a win-win for Mother Nature.

"The whole idea of what we do here is to take that energy in the arena and take it outside so that you can learn how to recycle and do small initiatives to make the world a better place," Kelley said.

Besides the Recyclaw, Aluminum Assists is another way fans can be part of the solution with sustainability efforts. This is a season-long tournament between Nuggets and Avs fans to see who is more eco-friendly. Fans can compete in challenges and earn prizes like lower-level tickets, swag bags, and more.