Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Calhan claims history in first ever CHSAA sanctioned girl's wresting tournament

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Calhan's Taylor Knox poises after receiving her first place trophy
Calhan claims history in first ever CHSAA sanctioned girl's wresting tournament
Posted at 1:02 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:56:30-05

PUEBLO — It's official, Colorado has a girl's wrestling state champion.

Thursday marked day 1 of the 3-day CHSAA state wrestling championships, with history being made on the girl's side as the first sanctioned state championship.

Out of all the schools that participated at the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo, it was one of the smallest ones that shined the most.

Two Calhan Bulldogs took home 1st place trophies in freshman Ciara Monger (215) and sophomore Taylor Knox (185), places third in team standings.

"It’s amazing," explained Monger after receiving the 1st place trophy. "We come from a very small school. Like you can do anything you put your mind to. It’s just unbelievable what you could do by yourself and what you can achieve. I just wanted to go ahead and try my hardest, that’s all I cared about. Not giving up and going out there to compete."

"Since this year is the first year for girls, it is incredible that I am the first one to win at my weight class," added Knox after her match. "This is the best thing in my life. It was my whole dream to be here on Wednesday. And now that I did it, it was awesome. I hope this puts us on the map for other big 5A schools as we only have one state champion at our whole school. So now we just got two in the same day, so it’s pretty great."

In the 127-pound weight class, Doherty's Sarah Savidge fell Savannah Cosme for the third time this season in a 9-3 decision.

Palmer Ridge's Aspen Barber got off to a great start in her match-up with Kierstin Myers of Olathe. In the end, it was Myers who would claim the 147-pound weight class in a 10-6 decision.

And in the 111-pound weight class, Mesa Ridge's Isabella Cross fell to Israel Resendez by pin.

Day 2 of the tournament will feature the boy's side from the 2A & 3A classifications.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community