Busch, Shaw rally Cubs to 4-3, 11-inning win, dealing Rockies 21st consecutive series loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Busch and Matt Shaw hit run-scoring singles in the 11th inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs past Colorado 4-3 on Tuesday night and sending the Rockies to their 21st consecutive series loss.

Chicago has won nine of 11 while the Rockies fell to 9-46 and are on pace to finish 27-135. Colorado is 0-18 in series this season and also lost its last three in 2024. The Rockies exceeded the 20 straight lost series by the Chicago White Sox last year.

Brenton Doyle put the Rockies ahead 3-2 with an RBI grounder off Chris Flexen (3-0).

Automatic runner Pete Crow-Armstrong stole third with one out in the bottom half and scored when Busch singled past the drawn-in infield and through the shortstop hole against Tyler Kinley (0-2).

Pinch-runner Jon Berti stole second off catcher Hunter Goodman and Shaw blooped an opposite-field single into short right that landed just 175 feet from home plate.

Colorado built a 2-0 lead in the first against Germán Márquez when Seiya Suzuki had an RBI single and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit into a run-scoring forceout.

Ryan McMahon hit a run-scoring single in the fourth and Brenton Doyle homered in the seventh off Cade Horton, who allowed a season-low four hits in six-plus innings.

