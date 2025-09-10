Buffs set to open Big 12 play at Houston amid quarterback uncertainty

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) open Big 12 play Friday at Houston (2-0), but Coach Prime still hasn’t named a starting quarterback.

Third-stringer Ryan Staub led CU to its first win of the season last week and has been taking most first-team reps in practice. Still, Sanders isn’t making anything official.

“I’m not confirming nothing to y’all,” Prime said. “Staub did what we expected him to do. We’re just happy he seized the moment.”

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Coach Prime said the team constantly talks about taking advantage of opportunities, something Staub and others are doing.

Among them is fifth-year running back Simeon Price, who spent six months in the transfer portal before landing in Boulder. Now, he’s become a key part of the Buffs’ deep backfield.

“When I got the call to come here, it was a no-brainer,” Price said. “Being coached by Hall of Famers — I don’t take it for granted.”

Price said the Buffs expect a physical test against Houston’s defense and are focused on playing disciplined football.

Coach Prime made it clear he doesn’t want to rotate quarterbacks: “I don’t want to play musical chairs. I wasn’t good at roulette.”

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday in Houston.