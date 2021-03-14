Buffs awarded No. 5 seed, facing Georgetown in first round

BOULDER — On Sunday, Colorado finally heard its name called on the March Madness selection show.

The Buffaloes were named a No. 5 seed Sunday in the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships and will play No. 12 seed Georgetown in a first-round game Saturday, March 20.

The winner will face either No. 4 Florida State or No. 13 UNC-Greensboro on Monday, March 22, in the second round.

The tournament tips off Thursday with the First Four, and all rounds will be played in the greater Indianapolis metropolitan area. Times and television are still to be determined.

Colorado's seed is its highest since the NCAA began seeding the entire field in 1979. The Buffaloes' previous best was a No. 8 seed, achieved in their last two appearances (2014 and '16). The game will be the first-ever meeting between Colorado and Georgetown.

The 22-8 Buffs, who finished third in the Pac-12 regular season with a 14-6 conference mark, are coming off a 70-68 loss to Oregon State in Saturday's Pac-12 tournament championship game.

The Hoyas, who just won the Big East Tournament, are coached by Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas finished in eighth place in the Big East regular season with a 7-9 record, but won four straight games in the Big East tournament, including wins over Villanova and Creighton, to capture the tourney title and the league's automatic bid.

It will be the fifth NCAA appearance for the Buffs in Boyle's 11 years in Boulder and 15th overall in program history. It is also the ninth postseason appearance under Boyle in 10 years of postseason opportunities (the 2020 postseason was canceled by the Covid-19 pandemic).