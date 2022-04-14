Watch
Sports

Actions

Bruins to host Penguins for 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

Winter Classic Hockey
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - Picture of Winter Classic NHL hockey game at Fenway Park in Bostonon Friday, Jan. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Winter Classic Hockey
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 14:16:22-04

Fenway Park in Boston will be home to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins.

Both teams announced the news on Wednesday on social media.

The game will be shown on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, the league said in a press release.

This marks the second time the historic ballpark will play host to the Winter Classic, with the first one taking place in 2010 when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The January 2023 game will be the 15th NHL Winter Classic and the 35th NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.

This will be the Bruins' fifth time participating in an NHL regular-season outdoor game and the Penguins' sixth regular-season outdoor game.

Boston is 3-1-0 in their previous regular-season outdoor appearances, and Pittsburgh is 2-2-1.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation