Browns QB Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Another massage therapist has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, raising the number of women who have accused him of sexual misconduct to 23.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all the women, filed the latest lawsuit in Texas and said in a text to the AP that there could be more legal action forthcoming against Watson.

Buzbee did not provide any details about the latest case.

The previous 22 lawsuits were filed in 2021, and two of those cases recently received national attention when two of the women were interviewed for a segment on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."

In March, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation following the filing of the previous 22 civil lawsuits.

The women in the previous lawsuits accused the NFL star of exposing himself and touching them inappropriately during massage appointments.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

In March, Watson was traded to the Browns from Houston after he decided to waive his no-trade clause.

He reportedly signed a 5-year, $230 million deal with Cleveland.