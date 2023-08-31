Broncos x USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp

It was a busy day at Broncos Headquarters on Tuesday as the Denver Broncos teamed up with USAA to host the ninth annual Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.

Military guests from seven different local installations were hosted for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Broncos training camp, which included with a surprise visit from Broncos alumni, Randy Gradishar, Derek Wolfe, and Todd Davis.

After practice, Broncos players including QB Russell Wilson, All-Pro Justin Simmons, and many more, took time for an intimate visit with military guests, signing autographs and taking photos.

Salute to Service was founded in 2012 and is all about honoring the people in uniform who defend our freedoms, empowering veteran service organizations and connecting military members with the community they live in.