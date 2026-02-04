Broncos veteran Garett Bolles wins NFLPA’s highest honor with Alan Page Community Award

DENVER, Colo. — Garett Bolles took home the NFL Players Association’s highest honor. The Broncos’ first-team All-Pro left tackle was named the 2026 Alan Page Community Award winner Tuesday during a Super Bowl news conference in San Francisco.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the award is given annually to a player “who demonstrates a profound dedication to positively impacting” the local and national community.

Bolles earned leaguewide recognition for his efforts along with large donations to his GB3 Foundation from the NFLPA ($100,000) and the Fanatics Foundation ($40,000), according to a news release.

“Through my family’s work with our GB3 Foundation, this mission is personal, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to support kids and families in our community,” Bolles said during a Tuesday news conference. “Thank you to the NFLPA for empowering players to make a difference beyond the game and for this incredible honor.”

Bolles partnered with speech-language pathologist Jennie Bjorem this year to launch the “B&B Apraxia Education Initiative” and fund a training center in Parker.

Their goal is to help families better understand and support children with speech or language-based differences.

Bolles is inspired by his son, Kingston, who suffers from Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS), a disorder that can include difficulty controlling lips, jaws and tongues when speaking.

Bolles earned previous recognition for his work with a juvenile mentorship program in Arapahoe County and regular visits to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center. Those efforts continue today.

“I want to encourage them (and) give them a why,” Bolles told reporters Tuesday. “Give them three things to work on every single day to better their lives.”

Bolles is also the Broncos’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. It is considered the league’s highest honor. The winner, announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, receives up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Bolles scored a touchdown in the Pro Bowl Games on a 1-yard reception from Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The NFC beat the AFC, 66-52, in the flag football showcase.

Recent NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winners

2026: Garett Bolles, Broncos

2025: Darius Slayton, New York Giants

2024: Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

2023: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

2022: Rodney McLeod, Philadelphia Eagles

The Gazette's Kyle Fredrickson contributed to this web story.

___

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash The owner of a car that was stolen and driven through a park in Pueblo speaks. Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.