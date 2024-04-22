Broncos unveil new uniform collection – including a 1977 Orange Crush throwback

DENVER — The Denver Broncos on Monday unveiled the team's new uniforms for the 2024-25 season, including a 1977 throwback set complete with the iconic "D" logo.

"Broncos Country, you've been waiting for this," the team wrote on the social media site X when sharing a video introducing the vintage uniform.

The main set of new threads feature tweaks to the piping on the sleeves and pants, a bold, modern font and a "5280" prominently displayed on the front of the helmet and on the inner neckline – a nod, of course, to the Mile High City.

The team is calling the new set of colors sunset orange, summit white and midnight navy. The uniforms will be worn in several different combinations, collectively called the "Mile High Collection."

The sleeve cap, which features straighter, pointed lines in comparison to the old uniforms, represents a mountain peak, the team says. The numbers feature an arrangement of "dissipating triangle" in honor of thinner air at altitude.

"Our new uniforms ... boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home," Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement posted to social media site X.

The Broncos' previous look was more or less the same one they’d had since 1997. The team said it collected feedback from thousands of fans during the design process.

We spoke with sports uniforms and branding expert Todd Radom back in March when the Broncos announced that they'd be introducing new jerseys.

He said it was time for a refresh.

“It's been quite some time and their uniforms are very of their moment, meaning 1990s,” he said. “The Broncos have been primarily navy blue. This is a very 1990s construct."

He also said it would be "marketing malpractice" if Denver didn't lean into orange with the new threads.

“Orange is the color of the moment for the Broncos," Radom said.

In addition to the 1977 throwback uniform, the Mile High Collection includes several combinations involving orange, including an all-orange set.

In 2016, the Broncos unveiled an all-orange “color rush” alternate uniform with a navy-blue helmet bearing the classic “D” logo. Last year, they used a brighter orange “color rush” alternate with a white helmet the team said was an homage to snow-capped mountain peaks.