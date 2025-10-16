Broncos' top-ranked defense set to get even better with Dre Greenlaw's return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Statistically, the Denver Broncos have the best defense in the NFL, and it could be getting even better this weekend.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is eligible to come off IR against the New York Giants (2-4) on Sunday after recovering from a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him since summertime.

Greenlaw practiced Wednesday for the first time since Sept. 12.

“Dre looked good out there,” star cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. “Obviously, his first day back out there on the field in a minute. It seems like he's very sharp on everything, the game plan, so I'm very excited for him.”

And for how much better the Broncos (4-2) can be with their prized free-agent acquisition's Denver debut.

“I think it's awesome,” edge rusher Jonathon Cooper said. "Obviously, we know the type of player Dre Greenlaw is, you watch the film. And you add that type of dynamic to this defense with him being right, it's just going to take us even to another level.

“I'm excited for him to return.”

Denver's defense leads the NFL in several categories, including red zone defense (28.6%) and third-down defense (27.1%). Their 254.2 yards per game yield is just behind Atlanta's 253.4. Their league-best 30 sacks are 10 more than second-place Pittsburgh and Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with eight sacks, putting him on pace for 23.

Cooper was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a week after Bonitto earned the honor.

“It's just motivating me to do more,” Cooper said.

Cooper and Bonitto are the first Broncos to win the league's weekly defensive award back-to-back.

“I'm just trying to beat him. I can't let him take over me. I should be out there with sacks with him right now," said Cooper, who has 4 1/2 sacks. "But no, I think it's really cool. That's my brother. I shout him out every time I get a chance to. Yeah, he's one of the best football players I've ever played with.

“He does it one week, I've got to make sure I'm right there with him, you know?"

The Broncos held the Jets to minus-10 yards passing Sunday in a gritty 13-11 win in London, where they allowed QB Justin Fields to complete just nine passes and sacked him nine times, the second-highest one-game total in franchise history.

Cooper's eager to see what Denver's defense can do Sunday when it faces Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“Yeah, I mean, he's a young guy. He's feeling himself a little bit. He's out there running around, he's got the chain on, he's dancing,” Cooper said. “You know, looks like everybody needs something. But we went against QBs who have run around the pocket and everything, try to do stuff with their legs. So, it ain't nothing we haven't seen.”

