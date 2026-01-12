Broncos to host Buffalo Bills in playoff rematch in AFC Divisional Round

DENVER — The Denver Broncos will host the No. 6-seed Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional playoff round on Saturday, Jan. 17.

That result was cemented when the No. 7-seed Los Angeles Chargers lost to the No. 2-seed New England Patriots Sunday night. Denver was set to host the lowest remaining seed after the Wild Card round.

Kickoff will be at either 2:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. MT. TV information is yet to be announced.

The Bills ended the Broncos’ season a year ago in the Wild Card round with a 31-7 thumping in Buffalo. Denver mustered just 224 yards of offense in that game following what many thought was an improbable run to the postseason in rookie quarterback Bo Nix’s first season.

This year’s Broncos, of course, finished 14-3 and earned the top seed in the conference. Buffalo finished 12-5, good for 2nd in the AFC East behind New England.