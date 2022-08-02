Broncos tickets are half-priced Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

DENVER - Hey, somebody's gotta get them, so why not you?

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ticketmaster will release 2,000 half-priced tickets for each regular season Broncos home game in 2022.

Naturally, with star quarterback Russell Wilson taking the reins, these tickets — which are usually gone in a flash — will be more desirable than ever.

"I know some people that even open multiple browsers to try and give themselves a little bit better of a chance to be one of the first in there," said Laura Daily, owner of Mile High on the Cheap.

In the above video, you can hear more of her advice for ensuring that you can find those affordable tickets Tuesday morning.

To get in line for tickets, you can head here.