Broncos survive Commanders in overtime thriller for 9th straight win, 27-26

Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto swatted away what would've been the game-winning two-point conversion and Denver survived the Washington Commanders in an overtime thriller Sunday night, 27-26.

Washington drove 65 yards for a touchdown in a drive packed with fireworks, and opted to go for the win rather than trying to tie and kicking it back to the Broncos with less than 3 minutes left.

Denver had taken a 27-20 lead early in overtime thanks to running back RJ Harvey's second rushing score of the night that was set up by a 41-yard catch and run by Evan Engram.

The game went to overtime despite the Broncos having a 93.8% chance to win the game with just 65 seconds to play, according to ESPN Analytics. The Commanders drove 79 yards on an astonishing 18 plays that took the final 3 minutes of regulation and ended with a game-tying field goal by Jake Moody in his first game with Washington.

The Broncos have now won nine consecutive games and, for the time being, reclaim the AFC's No. 1 seed. The New England Patriots, the NFL's only other 10-2 team, plays Monday night before a Week 14 bye.

Denver and Washington traded highlight-reel touchdowns on either side of the intermission. With 23 seconds to play in the first half, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix delivered a mystifying touchdown connection to wideout Courtland Sutton, unleashing a strike from just inches above the turf as he fell to the ground.

Then, early in the third quarter, Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks hauled in a catch-of-the-year candidate as he snatched a Marcus Mariota fade with one hand in the back corner of the endzone.

Sunday's game also saw Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton return to the field just over three weeks after he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Singleton made one of the defensive plays of the evening, punching the ball out of the grasp of Washington tight end Zach Ertz on what would've been a massive conversion on 3rd-and-21 that would've put the Commanders in scoring territory in the closing minutes of a three-point game.