Broncos sign Cam Fleming, creating competition, depth at right tackle

DENVER -- Competition inspired another move Thursday as general manager George Paton added another right tackle following Ja'Wuan James' season-ending injury.

The Broncos agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with free agent Cam Fleming, leaving the veteran to vie with Bobbie Massie for the starting job. Denver signed Massie to a one-year, $4 million contract on Wednesday.

The pair make less than James was due -- $9.85 million, an amount the Broncos have not yet decided if they will pay since the former Tennessee standout was hurt working off site. If the Broncos elect not to, the NFLPA is expected to file a grievance, meaning any salary cap savings for the Broncos would be delayed, most likely, until 2022.

Fleming experienced an uneven season with the Giants in 2020, but proved one thing: he can stay on the field. He started 16 games, logging 90 percent of the snaps (911). For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus graded Massie as the league's 36th best tackle last season, with Fleming coming in at 69th.

The reality is Fleming profiles as a backup when talking to those I trust to evaluate offensive lineman. However, this leaves the Broncos in a much better position than the last few years when injuries left backups in the lineup who arguably should not have been on the roster.

