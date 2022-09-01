Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year, $245 million contract extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When the Broncos acquired Russell Wilson in March, it lifted the veil of the darkness. The franchise has stumbled through six straight losing seasons and 11 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning retired.

Wilson has changed everything. He makes them part of the national conversation, makes them relevant and, most importantly, puts the once-proud franchise in position to contend.

The Broncos were never hedging their bet on his future, especially after he has done everything to help change their culture since he stepped foot in the city.

Wilson is not going anywhere anytime soon. The Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, a source told Denver7 on Thursday. This represents the second most guaranteed money in NFL history behind Browns suspended quarterback DeShaun Watson ($203 million) and ties Wilson to the Broncos for the next seven seasons.

The $49 million average annual value of the extension ranks second to Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Wilson is scheduled to hold a press conference after Thursday's practice. He reacted to the news on Twitter this morning.

ALL THE GLORY TO JESUS!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾#HEisKING — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 1, 2022

Broncos general manager George Paton said for months that the team planned to get a deal done with the nine-time Pro Bowler. First, the new ownership had to take over, given the amount of the transaction involved. The Penner-Walton family's $4.65 billion purchase of the team was approved earlier this month. CEO Greg Penner downplayed Wilson contract talk at his initial press conference, while admitting they were thrilled with the quarterback.

Behind the scenes, the parties went to work. Wilson becomes the league's second highest-paid player in guaranteed money behind Watson and ahead of Arizona's Kyler Murray ($160 million), Rodgers ($150.8 million) and Buffalo's Josh Allen ($150 million).

Wilson waived his no-trade clause in March to come to Denver. He has since relocated to the city and become good friends with Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. He has said his goal is to play 10 to 12 more years.

"It's about winning. It's a lifestyle," Wilson has said repeatedly. "I came here to win Super Bowls."

The catalyst on getting a deal done was new ownership taking over. Paton had been talking with Wilson's agent since March. But Penner became actively involved and worked with Paton this month to get a deal hammered out. The sheer amount of money makes this deal hard to contextualize on first blush.

However, Wilson, 33, took a fair contract when viewing industry trends. He did not reset the market — that will likely come from younger quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert — and it allows for money in a salary cap sport to build a championship team around him. That is critical when viewing this situation. Wilson's goal was not to become the highest paid player. To be considered all-time great — he's already on a Hall of Fame track — the only missing element is more championships. He owns one Super Bowl ring, smashing the Broncos in Super Bowl 48, and has appeared in the game twice.

The Broncos begin their quest for a fourth Super Bowl ring when they open the season Sept. 12 at Seattle against Wilson's former team. It is the first of many Wilson big moments to come.