Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix, wife Izzy welcome first child Feb. 25 — on Bo's birthday

'The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!' wife Izzy wrote in post
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos draft pick quarterback Bo Nix, second from left; his wife, Izzy, left; and parents, Krista and Patrick Nix, pose for photographs after a news conference Friday, April 26, 2024, at in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bo Nix
Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, welcomed their first child Feb. 25, the couple announced Wednesday.

"Riley Belle Nix arrived on her dad’s birthday — 2/25/26 at 4:45pm, 6 lbs 11 oz," Izzy shared on Instagram.

"The best birthday party I’ve ever been to!!!!!!" she added.

The couple had announced in October that they were expecting, with Izzy writing in the post: "Nix party of 3!!!"

According to ESPN, the two began dating at Auburn, where Nix spent three seasons before transferring to Oregon. They tied the knot in July 2022. Nix was selected by the Broncos in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and the led Broncos to back-to-back playoff appearances before suffering a season-ending injury in the playoffs and missing the AFC championship this past season.

