Broncos’ playoff games expected to bring more than $60 million in new money to Denver economy

DENVER, Colo. — The Broncos take on the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The Denver Chamber of Commerce anticipates this game and the potential for the next playoff game, will generate more than $60 million.

"It's going to be new dollars that come into the region because of this game happening that would not have otherwise been kind of circulating through our economy. So this is a notable economic impact for us," Senior Economist at the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation Hanna Scovill said.

Bars, hotels, Ubers and Lyfts are just some of the businesses likely to see an economic kick, and that will have a chain reaction.

Scovill explained when when fans come to Denver and buy a $10 burger, businesses now need to contact local suppliers and put more people on staff to handle the influx of customers through the weekend.

"So it really doesn't stay just kind of isolated in one spot. You see that when you look at economic impact, it really spreads and expands across our entire economy. And so when we look at that initial $10 of spending, it actually turns into being a total economic impact of $16 in our region," Scovill said.

As of Friday morning, the lowest tickets for the Broncos game were sitting around $400. Denver7 asked Scovill how those sales impact the local economy.

"When we look at the economic impact, we are only looking at what stays local. And so the methodology of what we do is, I think, only about 20% of the ticket sales we consider to stay locally because they get distributed out to other places," she said.

Scovill compares the playoff games to big concerts that come through the area.

She also emphasizes the money anticipated to be generated is all new money from people coming to Denver, not local residents.

___

Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities Cripple Creek and Woodland Park join more than 30 cities statewide with the "Main Street community" designation. Department of Local Affairs designates four cities as Main Street Communities

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.