Broncos' Pat Surtain II to sign massive 4-year extension, become highest-paid defensive back in NFL history

DENVER — The Denver Broncos and cornerback Patrick Surtain II have agreed to record-setting, four-year contract extension, according to the NFL Network and other media reports.

Broncos, CB Patrick Surtain agree to terms on a 4-year extension worth $96M including $77.5M guaranteed, making him the highest-paid DB in NFL history. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/P1BinVEFPF — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2024

The contract is worth $96 million, including $77.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Surtain II's $24 million average annual salary is now the highest in the league. The next two highest-paid defensive backs — Green Bay's Jaire Alexander and Atlanta's A.J. Terrell — make $21 million and $20.25 million per year, according to sports contracts database Spotrac.

Surtain II had two years remaining on his contract, including a fifth-year option worth $19.8 million in 2025. With this new agreement, the Broncos have him under contract for the next six years.

Surtain II was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors in January 2023, only the fifth Broncos cornerback to achieve the honor in franchise history.

Broncos Broncos' Patrick Surtain II helps bring S.T.E.A.M rooms to Denver high schools Richard Butler

Surtain II played college football at SEC powerhouse Alabama. The school's football program noted on social media that, with Surtain II's extension, former members of the Crimson Tide have signed more than $1 billion in NFL contracts this offseason.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.