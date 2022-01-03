Watch
Broncos ousted from playoff contention, lament lost season

Jae C. Hong/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock stands on the bench in the closing minutes of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Drew Lock
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jan 02, 2022
The Denver Broncos never recovered from a failed Philly Special on fourth down against the Chargers.

AFC West rival Los Angeles rolled to a 34-13 victory that ensured the Broncos will finish with their fifth straight losing record and will miss the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.

Although they started the season 3-0 and were in solid shape at 7-6 just three weeks ago, the Broncos are cooked after losses to the Bengals, Raiders, and Chargers.

Three straight losing seasons under coach Vic Fangio could mean big changes are only a week or two away.

