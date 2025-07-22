Broncos’ Nik Bonitto focused on building off breakout season

DENVER — After a breakout 2024 campaign, Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto is looking to take another step forward, both on the field and at the negotiating table.

While hosting a youth football camp in Denver over the weekend, Bonitto opened up about his offseason focus, his goals heading into year four, and where things stand on a possible new deal.

“Just knowing the type of year I had, and knowing how much food I left on the table still, and how much better I feel like I can get in my game, I kind of wanted to address all those things in the offseason,” Bonitto said. “Just continuously trying to be a better player.”

Bonitto certainly has a strong foundation to build on. The former second-round pick finished the 2024 season with 13.5 sacks — third-most in the NFL — along with 48 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. His performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro honors.

This offseason, Bonitto said his emphasis has been on keeping his body right and continuing to evolve as a pass rusher.

“Get stronger, more explosive, all those things,” he said. “And just making sure I’m taking care of my body and just refining pass rush skills and all that stuff.”

But as he trains for what he hopes will be a bigger year on the field, a major storyline looms off it: his next contract.

With edge rushers around the league landing massive deals — including stars like T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett — Bonitto said he’s well aware of the market.

“The edge market is kind of crazy right now,” he said. “Everybody’s getting these big deals, and it’s only getting bigger and bigger. Luckily for me, I’m in a good position right now where the market’s kind of in my favor.”

Bonitto confirmed that extension talks have begun.

“Those type of talks are happening right now, but I kind of just keep that with my agent,” he said. “I know these things can happen tomorrow or happen months from now. So I kind of just keep it day by day and just keep the focus on football.”

With most of Denver’s defensive core returning, Bonitto said the unit is confident it can be even better in 2025.

The Broncos report for training camp this week. The first full practice is scheduled for Friday.

