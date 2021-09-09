Broncos 'new' captains ready to bring a winning culture

ENGLEWOOD — Denver Broncos are back at practice, but this time it's to prepare for week one of the regular season. The mindset for this team is to get back to a winning culture that some players remember. Teddy Bridgewater, the newly named starting quarterback, could be what the Broncos have been searching for.

"The calmness brings a calmness to the whole group. It kind of calms everybody down. We're going to need that type of leadership from him," said Melvin Gordon.

Bridgewater was named one of the six-team captains among Kareem Jackson,Justin Simmons, Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, and Brandon McManus.

"This team has a great group of leaders. Honored to be named a captain along with all the other guys who were named. It’s something you take pride in," said Bridgewater.

This group will face its biggest test Sunday going against the New York Giants to open their season. In the back of their minds, the team knows they might see a healthy Saquon Barkley make a return in the Giants backfield.

"I don't just compete against Saquon, and it's whoever is the starting back that we're going up against. I want to be the better back on the field. That's just the mindset I want to go out having a better game," said Gordon.

Gordon believes the rookies from last year don't know what's it like to be on a winning team, so it's up to guys like himself and Teddy to show them what's it like to be on the winning end.