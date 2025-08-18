Broncos Nation is 'Bo-lieving' this year will be different

DENVER — Broncos Nation was ready to take out the beloved jerseys, the game-day snack staples, and to reunite with each other. One by one, fans filled the parking lots to get their tailgating on before the Denver Broncos played the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field.

"We all want to see them succeed. We come out here every week to show them the love that we want to get back, that love that they give to us, that's what we bring on Sundays," said Merry Brannon. "I want to see them go all the way, it's exciting."

Parking lot C soon turned into a sea of orange with Broncos flags proudly waving and indicating different tailgates. Nathan Hocking could be spotted behind the grill, making bites for Broncos Nation to enjoy.

"I prep for about eight hours before every game, but I love it," said Hocking. "It's my escape just to make the food."

Jacob Curtis

From grilling up mac and cheese burgers to bacon-wrapped shrimp and even stuffed mushrooms, his food certainly catches many fans' eyes. However, the tailgating is even more special for Hocking because this is a family tradition.

"My parents started in '85, and that was their first date, which was a Bronco game, and this is actually the third trailer that we built," said Hocking. "So my dad and I custom-built this. This is the third one, then we have a grill spot that you can see from Google Maps in space."

Besides the food, fans were decked out in gear, ready to show off longtime outfits and even some new Bo Nix jerseys. Elias Balderrama, also known as Bronco Libre, could be seen interacting with fellow fans and joining in the tailgating traditions that Louie Nunez was hosting.

Jacob Curtis

"What I love about this time of year and tailgating is that it brings out your extended family, your Bronco family that I love," said Balderrama. "I go and visit several different tailgates. I host my own little tailgate as well every year, but being able to bring everyone together, Broncos Country together for one love, is just supporting the Broncos, and that's the one thing that I love, the excitement itself."

Many of these fans, including Balderrama, were confident going into the season and seeing the "Bo show" back in action.

Jacob Curtis

"The feeling that I have for this season is super high; it hasn’t been this way since 2015, actually," said Balderrama. "Just seeing what Bo Nix and company are going to be able to do. I'm so excited for that part of it. Now, Bo Nix has weapons this year; this team is going to be dangerous."

While it was exciting for fans to return to Empower Field, they know next up is the first home season game against the Tennessee Titans on September 7.