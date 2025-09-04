Broncos make Nik Bonitto the highest-paid non-QB in franchise history with $120M extension

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with rising-star linebacker Nik Bonitto that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the franchise.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Bonitto will sign a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with $70 million in guarantees.

For Denver, the agreement avoids contract drama with a key player on an elite defense hours before the NFL season kicks off Thursday night and three days before the Broncos play their first game.

It’s the richest average annual salary in Broncos history for someone who doesn’t play quarterback – topping Patrick Surtain II’s $24 million per year (4 years, $96M) deal signed last year.

Bonitto burst onto the scene in 2024, recording 13.5 sacks and logging two defensive touchdowns. The breakout campaign sent him soaring up the NFL’s Top 100 Players list, where he landed at No. 38 ahead of the 2025 season.

While it’s a historic deal in Broncos history, the extension is relatively reasonable compared to the top of the edge rusher market in today’s NFL. Bonitto’s new average annual salary is cheaper than at least six other players at the position.

Micah Parsons, the All-Pro edge rusher who was traded to the Green Bay Packers after his relationship with the Dallas Cowboys soured this offseason, just raked in a whopping $47 million per year to top the market and break the previous record for non-QB pay.

T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa all make more than the $30 million per year Bonitto can earn on his new deal, according to the NFL contract database Over The Cap.

