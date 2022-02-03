Broncos land Justin Outten as offensive coordinator

DENVER — The first coaching staff of Nathaniel Hackett is crystallizing with familiarity in his system and a well-known name in Broncos Country.

Hackett hired Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Butch Barry as the offensive line coach. Hackett is creating a structure similar to the one he operated under Packers boss Matt LaFleur.

Hackett made a run at several Packers' assistants, but was unable to land them because of internal promotions, like offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, who moved up to an OC position. Luke Getsy departed for the Bears, where he can call plays. Hackett will serve as the Broncos' play-caller, but Outten brings knowledge of the system that will blend zone running concepts with West Coast principles and "deep strikes" in the passing game.

Outten, 38, joined the Packers in January 2019, serving as the tight ends coach. Robert Tonyan posted 11 touchdowns in 2020, tying the franchise record and the tight end group helped the Packers establish a strong running game the past two seasons. Prior to landing in Green Bay, Outten learned his craft in Atlanta, spending three seasons as an offensive intern and later an offensive line assistant.

In Kubiak, Hackett lands someone who knows this offense well.

Klint Kubiak is the son of former Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl 50-winning coach Gary Kubiak. Klint, who turns 35 this month, grew up in Colorado, played at Colorado State and entered coaching as a quality control assistant with Texas A&M in 2010. Kubiak has spent his pro career with the Vikings and Broncos. He worked for Denver as an offensive assistant from 2016-18, and logged the last two years as the Vikings' offensive coordinator, where quarterback Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson flourished under his watch.

Hackett impressed the Broncos with his vision for complementary football. He has eyed Ejiro Evero for his defensive coordinator spot. He remains the favorite. The Ravens' Anthony Weaver is also a candidate. Evero has spent the past five seasons with the Rams, excelling as a secondary coach. He played college ball with Hackett at UC Davis. Weaver, a former NFL defensive lineman, has 12 years coaching experience in college and the NFL.

Barry, 42, comes from the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as an assistant Oline coach. He previously crossed paths with Hackett with the Packers. He has coached offensive line for 13 years in the NFL, and spent 14 seasons in the college ranks.