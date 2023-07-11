Broncos' Javonte Williams says he should be 'ready to go' for camp.

LAKEWOOD — It wasn't too long ago that Javonte Williams starred as a high school linebacker. He figured he would play defense at a small college before switching to running back his senior year and becoming one of the best in the state of North Carolina.

It's fair to say he now sees the game through the offense's eyes. Hosting a youth football camp with All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II at Bear Creek High School, Williams erased all doubt. Looking to tie the score in 11-on-11 drills against Surtain's team, Williams faked the long pass and handed it to a shifty child who dipped and dodged to a touchdown.

Could we see something similar for Williams when veterans return for training camp on July 25? I asked him if he expects to be cleared 10 months after ACL surgery on his right knee.

"I mean that's the plan. I feel like I am ready to go so however it goes, that's just what it's going to be," said Williams, who has rushed for 1,107 yards in his 21 career games. "I think it's all about feel (with the knee brace) so I will see how it feels and go from there. It felt good (to be out there in a limited capacity for OTAs), just rehabbing with the Broncos and doing everything they asked me to do and hopefully everything goes as planned."

It's hard to overstate how much a healthy Williams could boost a Sean Payton offense that, by all indications, will be defined by a physical ground attack. As it stands, Samaje Perine projects as the starter until more is known on how Williams will respond to increased activity. There are recent examples of running backs who have excelled and regressed the first year after their ACLs were repaired. One element that demands attention is Williams' style. He runs with violent intentions.

Does he plan to keep this approach?

"That's how I've gotta be," said Williams, who was limited to four games last season, but averaged 4.3 yards per attempt. "That's who I've been my whole life. I don't want to get back on the field playing scared and timid so when I do get back out there, I want to be 100 percent ready to go."

As such, the Broncos coaches and training staff must trust their eyes and listen to Williams this summer. If he needs more time — and typically it's around a year before athletes return from this knee repair — then expect them to follow what his knee is saying.

He has impressed his teammates with the work in the trainer's room, spending his time at the team facility for his rehab.

"Javonte looks good, man," Surtain said. "I can't wait for him to get back out there and play with the fellas."

Watching Williams and Surtain on a sun-bleached Sunday morning, it was clear how much they loved football. Playing quarterback for their teams, they executed scoring drives, celebrated with the kids, and took plenty of photos.

"We are doing it for these kids at the end of the day. Inspiring them, motivating them, because they are the next generation coming up," said Surtain, who looked comfortable coaching, taking from his dad Pat who is now a coach for Florida State.

"They want to be football players. And it's our job to help them achieve that. That's our main goal."

At age 23, Surtain has become the Broncos' best player. In only his second season, the former Alabama star earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

"Yeah, you always look to get better each and every year no matter the accolades because you know it's a new season," Surtain said. "You have to have the same approach."

The approach on Sunday was simple. Have fun. That could be seen with every possession as Surtain and Javonte battled back and forth.

"We like to show the kids that we are just like everyone else, a regular person. I know the kids want to meet me and Pat," Williams said. "And we want to show them we are just like them, not stuck up. I think that gives a child the best experience."

