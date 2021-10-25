Watch
Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

AP
This is a photo of Stephen Weatherly of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 00:37:32-04

ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos have acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year. He was behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum.

The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings unloaded the remainder of Weatherly's $1.5 million base salary.

The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Weatherly has six career sacks in 64 games.

