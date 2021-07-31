Broncos focus on 'sense of urgency'

ENGLEWOOD — Friday consisted of long passes, diving catches into the endzone, and Head Coach Vic Fangio ending the day saying there's no real separation between his two quarterbacks. The solid start is giving Broncos, who have been in this position before, the confidence to tell others outside the locker room that their losing streak ends now.

"For a lot of the team and me, we're showing up and saying hey man, we got to earn this. We're not entitled to anything out here. There's a sense of urgency like we got to go," said offensive guard Dalton Risner.

When it comes to Risner's offensive line group, guys like Llyod Cushenberry look more comfortable, displaying one of the top plays Friday. Cushenberry came up with a big block against Alexander Johnson in the open field.

There are also newcomers like Quinn Meinerz stepping up to prove he can be valuable anywhere the coaching staff places him.

"He's done a great job. Quinn Meinerz is a guy who comes from D3 football and gets drafted in the third round. You got so much respect for his story. But he's going to compete for jobs, and I think he's going to be a great player for us."

Risner isn't the only veteran who sees this group of guys playing on one accord.

"I think not just specifically me but our offense as a whole. We all know our offense a lot better this year. We have a better understanding conceptually of what we're trying to do," said tight end Noah Fant.

When it comes down to who is actually going to engineer the offense, most players say it's just too close tell. Fant told the media he personally likes taking catches from both of them.

