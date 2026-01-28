Broncos fire offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi days after AFC Championship loss

DENVER, Colo. - Sean Payton is making changes to his coaching staff just two days after losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Scripps News Denver Sports has confirmed the Broncos and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi are parting ways. Lombardi was a long-time assistant coach with Payton in New Orleans, and he brought Lombardi to Denver when Payton was hired as head coach in 2023.

Payton has called the offensive plays and made all final decisions concerning the offense.

This move could coincide with Payton's desire to keep 31-year-old Davis Webb on his staff. Webb is currently the Broncos quarterback coach and passing game coordinator, but he interviewed with the Bills and Raiders for their head coaching positions.

Webb is considered one of the young up-and-coming offensive minds in the NFL.

Payton could elevate Webb to offensive coordinator and give him a hefty raise to stay with the Broncos.

In his end-of-the-season press conference today, Payton expressed some disappointment with the Broncos offense last season, especially in the running game.

The Broncos finished 2025 10th in the NFL in total yards and 14th in total points.

The Broncos on Tuesday also announced wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and cornerbacks coach Addison Lynch are no longer with the team.

