Broncos fans line up for meet and greet with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix

COLORADO SPRINGS — The cold Wednesday did not stop Broncos fans from lining up seven hours before Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made an appearance in Colorado Springs.

The rookie quarterback helped lead the Broncos to their first playoff appearance in nine seasons.

The event was held at the Ent Credit Union off Interquest Parkway and was only open to fans who bank with them. Ent is an official partner of the Denver Broncos.

Some fans started lining up as early as 5 a.m. The signing event went from noon to 1 p.m. Fans could either get a photo with Nix or a signed autograph.

