Broncos defense shows up Day 2 of training camp

ENGLEWOOD — Day one of training camp was focused on the ongoing quarterback battle, but on day two, the Broncos defense stole some attention with their performance. Veterans like Shelby Harris showed their skills by swatting passes which was just one of the many wow moments from Denver's defense.

"Best hands in the league, baby. I had a better ball today, but you know it's about working our craft," said Harris.

Defensive end Harris and McTelvin Agim stopped passes near the line of scrimmage, and Sosa's pressure was just moments away from causing an interception.

The Broncos 2020 third-round draft pick seems to be using this offseason to impress his teammates and earn a starting spot on the roster.

"He's made leaps and bounds from where he was last year and I'm just excited to see him play this year," said Harris.

Overall, Denver's secondary applied pressure, not giving the offense much the first half of practice, Rookie Caden Sterns making his first interception of training camp.

"He got a nice pick, and he's done a good job of picking up our defense, learning it, and being able to graduate from Level 1 to Level 2 and Level 3," said Vic Fangio.

