Broncos complete interview with Lions' defensive boss Glenn

DENVER — The reality remains sobering.

The Broncos have sat with their noses pressed up against the playoff window pane for six consecutive seasons, joined by only the Jets in that drought. They have used 10 starting quarterbacks during this stretch, with only Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien posting winning records.

So it should come as no surprise the Broncos are seeking their fourth coach in seven years. General manager George Paton, who had a strong first year on the job, sits in charge of finding the right fit. He has submitted slips to interview 10 candidates, and the process started Thursday with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and continues Friday in Green Bay with Packers' passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and Saturday with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Glenn, 49, is a long shot. Respected as a player and a leader — he logged three Pro Bowl berths in 15 seasons, teaming in 1999 with Hall of Famer Steve Atwater on the Jets — Glenn lacks experience. He served in his first year as a coordinator in 2021, and the Lions were abysmal, a reflection of their talent more than his coaching. But the Lions improved under his watch, allowing 27.5 points per game after yielding 32.4 ppg in 2020.

Glenn fits the profile of a future NFL head coach, but would be a tough sell in Broncos Country. The Lions won three games in 2021, and Glenn would represent the third defensive coach for the Broncos. There are four defensive coaches set to interview: Dan Quinn, Jonathan Gannon, Jerod Mayo and Glenn. According to ESPN, Mayo is emerging as a strong candidate for the Texans.

Hackett, 42, and Getsy, 37, are set for the weekend. Hackett joked with Getsy that the the two should interview together like Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in "Step Brothers." That is no longer possible as they are now split over two days.

Hackett is a character, known for his sense of humor and past life as a hip-hop dance instructor. He doesn't call the plays in Green Bay, but did in Jacksonville, who also will interview him for its coaching vacancy. Rodgers has stumped for Hackett this season, and praised Getsy, who has never been a coordinator, making his jump to the top spot less likely.

"It's about organizing your thoughts, being able to sit down and know you never know what they are going to ask you," Hackett said of the interview process. "Understanding that you've got to be yourself and speak from the heart, and that's really about it. It's not as much Xs and Os as people would think. It's more about the person you are, how you would lead the team and handle the team. It's been a great experience here because how we do it here (in Green Bay) is how I want to do it."

Next week will represent a challenge. The Broncos will attempt to interview seven candidates in the permitted five days — Tuesday-Saturday — if those coaches remain in the playoffs.

