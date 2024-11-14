Watch Now
Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff steps down because of vision problems

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos special teams coach Mike Westhoff during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has resigned because of problems with his vision, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has resigned because of problems with his vision.

The 76-year-old Westhoff is a former special teams coordinator with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints who came out of retirement to join head coach Sean Payton’s staff in Denver in 2023.

He was integral in the Broncos sporting some of the best special teams units in the NFL last year and again this season.

