Broncos aim to end five-year playoff drought, open season at New York Giants

DENVER -- The Broncos' tall order of snapping a five-year playoff drought begins with a Giant task.

With coach Vic Fangio needing a fast start in his third season, Denver will open against the New York Giants at 2:25 p.m. at Met Life Stadium on Sept 12. The Broncos have not enjoyed much success there, trounced in Super Bowl 48 and falling to the Jets in a forgettable effort in 2018.

Excuses, however, will prove hollow for Fangio this season as Broncos Country seeks a return to relevance.

Fangio is winless in September as the boss, going 0-7, a banana peel spine crunch of a fall that explains why Denver has never been above .500 under his watch. The Broncos' spiral since Super Bowl 50 remains impossible to ignore. According to multiple reports, Denver will not appear on Monday Night Football this season, ending a record 29 year streak in the game. The Broncos own a 32-42-1 all-time record on Monday Night Football, including 24-13-1 mark at home. The Packers can tie the Broncos record if they appear on MNF this season.

This schedule, however, offers a road to redemption for the Broncos.

Two of the Broncos' first three games come against non-contenders: the Giants and Jets. The Broncos will host the Jets on Sept. 26. The Jets have not reached the postseason since 2010. And early indications are the Broncos will travel to Jacksonville in Week 2. This represents three winnable games for a Broncos team that is not built to survive another September slide.

The Broncos are 6-6 vs the Giants all-time, but have won only twice on the road. The Broncos went 5-11 last season, while the Giants posted a 6-10 record. Both teams feature questions at quarterback. Will Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock or Aaron Rodgers lead Denver? And is this the year Daniel Jones shows the Giants he is a franchise player?

In another schedule leak reported by The Washington Post, the Broncos host NFC East division champion Washington at 2:25 p.m. on Oct. 31. This is the type of game the Broncos must win if they want to snap the league's third longest active playoff drought. Washington features issues at quarterback, but is crossing its fingers that Ryan Fitzpatrick can provide magic. He nearly rallied Miami to a win last season in Denver. Washington boasts a gnarly defense, led by second-year pass rushing terror Chase Young.

The Broncos finished in last place in the AFC West a year ago. As such, improvement starts in their division.

According to The Las Vegas Journal, the Broncos host the Raiders on Oct. 17 at 2:25 p.m. and face the Raiders in Sin City on Dec. 26. at the same time. The Raiders swept the Broncos last season.

Broncos 2021 schedule (will update throughout the day. Official release is at 5:45 p.m.)

Sept 12 at Giants, 2:25 p.m. MST

Sept. 26 vs. Jets, 2:05 p.m. MST

Oct. 17 vs. Raiders, 2:25 p.m. MST

Oct. 31 vs. Washington, 2:25 p.m. MST

Dec. 26 at Raiders, 2:25 p.m. MST

