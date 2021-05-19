Watch
Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Pat Surtain

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II () takes part in a drill during an NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's headquarters Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:13 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 23:13:31-04

DENVER -- Pat Sutain is known for his precision on the football. He is like a shark with no wasted movement.

That also applied to his first pro contract. The ninth overall pick wasted no time in agreeing to his rookie four-year deal with the Broncos that will be worth roughly $20 million and $12.6 million guaranteed. Surtain’s cap hit this season this season is $3.81 million.

A star at Alabama, Surtain brings maturity to his new team, having grown up being coached by his father and former standout NFL corner Patrick Surtain.

Surtain is expected to contribute immediately in nickel and dime packages for the Broncos. He is part of a revamped secondary that boasts Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan.

