Justin Simmons is no longer the Broncos’ safety net. He is a franchise cornerstone.

The Broncos and Simmons have agreed in principle to a four-year, $61 million deal, with $35 million guaranteed, according to sources.

This makes Simmons the highest-paid safety in the NFL and solidifies him as a pillar for the Broncos moving forward.

Broncos agree in principle to 4-year, $61M deal with safety Justin Simmons

General Manager George Paton placed a franchise tag on Simmons earlier this month for the second straight year. He was due to make $13.7 million on the tag.

A new deal would allow the Broncos to lower his base salary this season while freeing up more money to spend in free agency.

The Broncos continue to look to add to their defense and are interested in free agent cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Simmons was a second-team All-Pro safety in 2019 and Pro Bowler in 2020. The former third-round pick has not missed a snap in three seasons and is a leader in the locker room and in the community.

Simmons posted to Instagram after the deal was made official.

“God. Is. Good. I’m beyond excited to continue to be a Bronco!!! Broncos Country, thank you for having my back and helping me grow these past 5 years. Can’t wait to see what these next 4 years bring, and that’s winning,” Simmons said.

“To the Denver community, in general, the work must not stop. We all have a platform to help create positive impacts in our communities. Let us all make the world a better place, and let’s start in our own backyards. I promise I will continue to be here,” he added, then quoted 2 Corinthians 9:13. “As a result of your ministry, they will give glory to God. For your generosity to them and to all believers will prove that you are obedient to the Good News of Christ.”

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus tweeted that he and Mike Purcell will be converting their roster bonuses into signing bonuses to create cap space.