Broncos agree in principle on 3-year deal with Tim Patrick

ENGLEWOOD — All Tim Patrick does is bring energy. All he does is bring reliability. All he does is make plays.

And for all those reasons, the Broncos have agreed in principle on a three-year contract that can reach in excess of $34 million with $18.5 million guaranteed, according to sources.

This deal moved quickly over the last week, per sources.

Patrick represents the ultimate sleeves-rolled-up, success story. Cut by Baltimore and San Francisco, Patrick joined the Broncos practice squad in 2017. He evolved from an intriguing afterthought to an invaluable offensive component the past two seasons, leading the Broncos with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Patrick, 27, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, prompting speculation if there was room to pay the former Utah standout and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos have plenty of cap space so this move would not preclude keeping Sutton. Per source, the Broncos still view Sutton as a priority.

Given an opportunity to shine following Sutton's torn ACL in 2020, which limited him to one game, and Jerry Jeudy's ankle sprain, which knocked him out for six weeks this season, Patrick produced.

He caught 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns last year, recording zero drops. And this season, Patrick boasts 37 receptions for 523 yards and four scores.

Patricks credits future Ring of Famer Demaryius Thomas for helping him early in his career. He was a mentor and led by example with strong advice.

"When I first got into the league, there's what you call 'superstar players' that are kind of standoffish — not, I want to say, totally so, but they wasn't as open as D.T. was with me. D.T. kept it real with me since Day 1, when I met him," Patrick told the Broncos website in June.

"Don't let anybody else change you, because what got you here was being you,'" Patrick recalled Thomas telling him. "And, 'Don't let the downs get you too down, and don't let the highs get you too high. You've just got to be yourself and have fun out there.'"

Teammates were thrilled for Patrick. He has long earned respect for the road he has traveled and his tireless work ethic. He's always the last receiver off the field on Fridays, working on over-the-shoulder catches.

"Amazing dude. I'm so dang proud. I love who he is, what he stands for and what he does," left guard Dalton Risner told Denver7.

Other players tweeted congratulations:

All-Pro safety Justin Simmons said, "You deserve all of it bro!! LETS GO!!"

"Yesssirrrrrrr hahaha run that check," said running back Melvin Gordon.

"How it feel to get paid on your day off? Congrats brother deserves everything," added receiver Diontae Spencer.

