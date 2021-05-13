Broncos add veteran right tackle Bobby Massie following James' season-ending injury

DENVER -- Right tackle has been to the Broncos what drummers were to Spinal Tap.

The constant carousel of change spun again Wednesday as the Broncos agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with former Bears starter Bobby Massie, according to his agency AMDG Sports.

The Broncos auditioned multiple players, including Dennis Kelly and Cam Fleming. Massie impressed, and helps fill the void created by Ja'Wuan James' season-ending Achillies injury. James' contract situation remains unresolved. The Broncos are not required to pay his $9.85 million salary this season and could attempt to claw back $3 million of his $12 million signing bonus after he hurt his leg training off site. If the Broncos decline payment, James is expected to file a grievance with the help of the NFLPA.

Regardless, his time in Denver is over. Massie, who turns 32 in August, brings experience and knowledge of coach Vic Fangio, who was the Bears defensive coordinator for several years.

Massie has appeared in 118 games, including 110 starts and eight last season with the Bears. He improved with Chicago in his first three seasons, but injuries undermined the former Mississippi standout the past two years. He has missed 14 games while dealing with ankle and knee issues. He sat out the final eight games last season.

The Broncos added former Packers practice squad tackle Ryan Pope earlier in the week and will likely add another camp body for depth.

The signing of James, one of the worst free agent additions in team history, never panned out. He made $17 million for 63 snaps after suffering multiple knee injuries in 2019, that led to Fangio questioning his mental toughness, and he opted out last season.

