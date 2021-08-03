Bradley Chubb get his first reps at Broncos Training Camp

ENGLEWOOD — Monday's drills opened up with Teddy Bridgewater connecting with Diontae Spencer for a 50-yard pass into the endzone. To make the day that much better, Broncos fans also got to see Bradley Chubb participating in reps for the first time this camp as he continues to recover from ankle surgery that happened back in May.

"I’m going to be ready by September—100 percent. I’m just doing what the trainers tell me and slowly working into team drills and slowly working into the 7-on-7. I’m just getting my feet under me again. I feel like it’s going to be special when everything is full go," said Chubb.

As Chubb works to be back at 100 percent, the fact is injuries seem to follow the 25-year-old veteran giving him and Von Miller limited time on the field together.

" It’s something we talk about a lot. We’ve been here going on four years and have only gotten a chance to play with each other one full year. We have that bad taste in our mouths, and we want to make sure that we do everything to maximize the opportunity we both have playing with each other. We’re going to do it big.”

Miller and Chubb aren't the only duos whipping up something special for the upcoming season. Llyod Cushenberry says he's feeling more confident going into year two after working alongside six-year veteran Graham Glasgow in the offseason.

"We got after it, for sure. Just getting that bond with a guy you play next to every snap while pushing each other every day, whether running or lifting. I feel like me; personally, I got a lot stronger working out with him," said Lloyd Cushenberry.

Day 6 of camp that resumes on Tuesday will consist of pads.

