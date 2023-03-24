Bradey King's 1-on-1 with Shannan Lane

Few coaches can say they've led a girls and boys high school basketball team to a state championship game, but Shannan Lane is the exception. Lane has spent 14 years as a head basketball coach at Pueblo South in her hometown of Pueblo, Colorado.

In that 14-year span she has earned 302 career wins, nine Sweet 16 appearances, eight Great 8 appearance, five Championship appearances, one 4A State Title and zero losing seasons.

She made history becoming the first female to coach the boys program back in 2020. Since then, she's led the Colts to a 61-11 overall record and three deep playoff runs. Lane was recently selected as the Sportswomen of Colorado High School Coach of the Year and also earned SCL Coach of the Year.

