Boyle earns career win No. 300 in Buffs 78-64 victory over Washington

BOULDER — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 22 points, freshman Julian Hammond III added a season-high 14 and Colorado beat Washington 78-64 for its fifth consecutive win.

"I had an opportunity today and I was aggressive," said da Silva, whose previous scoring high was 15 points (twice). "My teammates got me the ball and I took advantage."

Colorado coach Tad Boyle earned his 300th career victory and his 244 wins with the Buffaloes are second in program history.

Boyle said his 300th career win "means I've coached some really good players and I've had great coaching staffs. I'm just fortunate to be the head coach at Colorado."

"We did a much better job of taking care of the ball in the second half," said Boyle, whose record at Colorado now stands at 244-146. "We had some solid performances off the bench and we were aggressive. When we're aggressive, we're pretty darned good."

Jabari Walker had 11 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for Colorado (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12).

Da Silva scored 10 points as the Buffaloes used a 23-10 run over the final 9 minutes of the first half to take a 39-28 lead at halftime.

Cole Bajema made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with a career-best 18 points for Washington.

The Buffs head to the desert next week for a pair of Pac-12 games, beginning with a 9 p.m. Thursday encounter at No. 8 Arizona (FS1).