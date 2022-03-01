Bonnett leads Hawk hockey to rout of Aspen; clinch 4A semifinal birth

COLORADO SPRINGS — A five-goal second period was key in Cheyenne Mountain hockey's 8 to 1 rout of Aspen on Monday afternoon at Sertich Ice Arena in the quarterfinal round of the CHSAA 4A playoffs.

Noah Bonnett leads the Red-Tailed Hawk with five goals of his own.

Cheyenne Mountain will now face Steamboat Springs in semifinals on Thursday at Denver University's Magness Arena for a chance to punch their ticket to the 4A state title game.

