Bol fails physical, trade between Pistons and Nuggets halted

Jeff Chiu/AP
Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol (10) against the Golden State Warriors during a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 23:02:15-05

DENVER (AP) — A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons.

The Nuggets had finalized a deal to send Bol to the Pistons in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA.

Bol Bol saw action in 53 games over three seasons with the Nuggets and averaged 2.7 points. McGruder played in 17 games for the Pistons this season. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

