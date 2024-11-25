Bo Nix sets Broncos rookie TD record as Denver beats reeling Raiders 29-19

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 273 yards and had two touchdown passes to break the team’s rookie record, and the Denver Broncos finally won in Las Vegas with a 29-19 victory over the reeling Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos at 7-5 took another step toward an unexpected playoff spot with their second victory in a row. Las Vegas is 2-9 and has lost seven consecutive games, their longest skid since the 2017-18 seasons.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew landed hard on his left shoulder late in the game and was replaced by Desmond Ridder.

