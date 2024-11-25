Watch Now
Bo Nix sets Broncos rookie TD record as Denver beats reeling Raiders 29-19

Rick Scuteri/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 273 yards and had two touchdown passes to break the team’s rookie record, and the Denver Broncos finally won in Las Vegas with a 29-19 victory over the reeling Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos at 7-5 took another step toward an unexpected playoff spot with their second victory in a row. Las Vegas is 2-9 and has lost seven consecutive games, their longest skid since the 2017-18 seasons.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew landed hard on his left shoulder late in the game and was replaced by Desmond Ridder.

