Bo Nix officially named Broncos starting quarterback

DENVER — Rookie Bo Nix will begin the season as the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback, head coach Sean Payton announced on Wednesday.

The Broncos drafted Nix, a 24-year-old with five years of college experience, with the 12th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. He impressed in his first two preseason outings, completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Indianapolis and going 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ second contest against Green Bay.

He’s added six carries for 29 yards and hasn’t taken any sacks over those two games.

Nix beat out veteran Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games for Denver in 2023, and one-time No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, who the team acquired in the offseason, for the starting job.

“It’s not really a reflection on Jarrett or even Zach, it’s about some of the things [Nix] has been able to do pretty quickly,” Payton said. “His arm strength down the field, all the things when we evaluated him – you kind of trust your instincts.”

Payton said he informed Nix of the decision before Wednesday’s practice – “but we didn’t do cake and candles,” he quipped.

The second-year head coach said he wouldn’t get into the competition at other positions as the Broncos work to finalize their roster for the regular season, which kicks off for them on Sept. 8 in Seattle.

