Watch
Sports

Actions

Bloemen steps down as Rampart head volleyball coach

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Former Rampart head volleyball coach Nikki Bloeman talking to her team during a timeout in the 5A state volleyball tournament
Bloemen steps down as Rampart head volleyball coach
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 00:12:16-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — One of the most successful volleyball coaches in Southern Colorado in the past five years is moving on.

As first reported by Dan Mohrmann of Single Wing Media, Rampart head volleyball coach Nikki Bloeman is stepping down from her position after 8 seasons with the Rams to spend more time with family & her daughter, who is 14-months old.

"It's been really cool these past couple of days just hearing from former players that are now in big girls jobs," said Bloeman, who admits having two season in eight months has been a lot. "The impact I had on them, the program had on them, and the coaching staff and the memories that they made at Rampart. I included that in my cover letter when I first applied to the job eight years ago, I just wanted to cultivate that experience that I had at Rampart as a player and now to kind of see that come full circle is really special."

The Rampart and UCCS grad led the Rams to a 143 and 56 overall record, including a 5A state championship in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo