'Blind Soccer Experience' at Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Association for Blind Athletes hosted a "Blind Soccer Experience" at the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 30 visually impaired students had the opportunity to learn how to play soccer and meet some Switchbacks FC players.

"It's always cool to engage with the local community," Switchbacks FC midfielder, Stevie Echevarria said. "It's very different from the soccer we play everyday, you really have to listen for cues from the coach or your teammate."

The blind soccer ball is smaller and heavier than an able body soccer ball. It also rattles so that blind athletes are able to locate the ball.

Kyle Knott is the sighted goalie for the USA Blind Soccer team. He led the event and is excited to help the game grow.

"It's amazing to see the joy of some of the students coming over here and playing soccer for the first time ever," Knott said. "And having a sport that's been adapted to them to give them an opportunity to play at a high level such as the paralympics, it's just really great to be apart of."

The opportunity to get outside and get active is something the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind wants to do more of.

"It's very awesome, I don't think we've ever had anything like this before," SFDB Nurse, Vicki Thieme said. "We're just really trying to increase some access to physical activity for these kids and this was a big opportunity."

