Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

DENVER —Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.