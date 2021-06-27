A person familiar with the decision says the Portland Trail Blazers have settled on Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach. A deal has not been finalized, the person told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the offer had not been formally announced. The Athletic reported that Billups had accepted the job but contract negotiations were ongoing.
Billups offered job as coach of the Trail Blazers
Led Colorado Buffaloes to a 22-10 record
Posted at 11:20 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 01:20:52-04
